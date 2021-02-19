Bagheera teaser: Prabhu Deva promises a whacky slasher

Actor Dhanush on Friday unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film, Bagheera. The film, starring Prabhu Deva in the lead role, is written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

The teaser introduces the titular character, played by Prabhu Deva, constrained in a straitjacket at a mental asylum. It seems Bagheera is giving sleepless nights to the doctors and officials of the institution. And when the camera finally reveals his face, he is wearing a unique kind of sunglasses. The round-shaped glasses also cover his third eye at the centre of the forehead as the director gives a mythological spin to the film.

We see Prabhu Deva in two other different get-ups, suggesting that the actor may be playing multiple roles in the film. Or at least that’s what Adhik Ravichandran wants us to believe.

Prabhu Deva’s look as a bald killer with glasses calls to mind the look of Sathyaraj from Nooravathu Naal. The actor seems to have pushed himself out of his comfort zone to give us a whacky genre thriller, filled with usual over-the-top dance numbers, glamour and dollops of dark humour.

Adhik Ravichandran made his debut in the 2015 adult comedy Trisha Illana Nayanthara. The film starring G. V. Prakash Kumar was surprisingly received well by the critics and the audience. Later, he directed Simbu in Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan. The film ran into a lot of trouble after he had a fall out with Simbu over the latter’s alleged tardiness. The film bombed at the box office and was berated by the critics.

Will Bagheera put his career back on the track? Only time will tell.

Besides Prabhu Deva, the film also stars Amyra Dastur, Ramya Nambeesan, Janani Iyer, Sanchita Shetty, Gayathrie Shankar, Sakshi Agarwal, and Sonia Agarwal.