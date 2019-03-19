Badla to be remade in Tamil?

Speculations are rife that Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Badla, which hit screens recently, might get remade in Tamil.

Sources say that Trisha is being considered for Taapsee’s role. But, it is not clear if she was approached with the offer. Meanwhile, we hear G Dhananjayan, who bankrolled Jyotika’s Kaatrin Mozhi, is in talks with the makers to obtain the remake rights of the film. However, an official confirmation is awaited on the same. If this gets materialised, it would be interesting to see which actor would be considered for the role, originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla, a thriller, is an adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest by Oriol Paulo.

Badla was the second time that Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu shared screen space, after Pink. The project marks the third collaboration of Big B and director Sujoy Ghosh. The duo has previously worked together on Te3n and Aladin.