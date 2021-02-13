Bachelor teaser: GV Prakash Kumar plays an obsessive lover

The makers of Bachelor released the film’s teaser on the eve of Valentine’s Day. GV Prakash Kumar’s Bachelor comes across as an intense story of a man who is an obsessive lover but also commitment-phobic at the same time.

The teaser begins with an introduction to GV Prakash’s character, a lover boy, who falls for Divya Bharathi’s character, who seems to be playing an IT professional. The audience witnesses glimpses of their office romance, which soon turns sour.

We see GV Prakash’s character turning into an obsessive and abusive lover, who denies being in love but cannot let go of the woman. By the end of the teaser, we see him being sent to police custody for 15 days.

Directed and written by Sathish Selvakumar, Bachelor is produced by G Dillibabu.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Apart from Bachelor, GV Prakash Kumar will also be seen in Kadalikka Yarumillai, 4G, Jail and Adangathey.