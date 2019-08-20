Baby Manasvi roped in for Rajnikanth’s Darbar?

As per reports, Baby Manasvi Kottachi has joined the cast of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the movie also features Nayanthara in the lead role.

Advertising

The child actor is famous for her role as Nayanthara’s daughter in Imaikka Nodigal and will reportedly be essaying a similar role in Darbar. The film recently wrapped up its shoot in Mumbai and Rajnikanth was spotted in Jaipur, apparently shooting for a song sequence.

Darbar will feature Rajinikanth as a cop on screen after a gap of 25 years. The film will mark the maiden collaboration between Murugadoss and Rajinikanth. The director will also be teaming up with Nayanthara after a gap of fourteen years. The duo last worked together in the 2005 film Ghajini.

Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar and Dalip Tahil will also be seen in important roles. Nivetha Thomas, Nawab Shah, Yogi Babu, Sriman and Jatin Sarna will be seen playing supporting characters.

Advertising

The crew consists of cinematographer Santosh Sivan, music director Anirudh Ravichander and editor Sreekar Prasad.

Lyca Productions, the banner which was also behind Rajinikanth’s science-fiction action film 2.0, will bankroll Darbar.

Darbar is scheduled for a 2020 Pongal release.