Ayyappanum Koshiyum to get a Tamil remake

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in the lead roles, is all set to be remade in Tamil.

Kathiresan, known for producing Aadukalam and Jigarthanda, has bagged the Tamil remake rights for the 2020 action thriller, written and directed by Sachy.

Reports suggest that Kathiresan was “completely spellbound watching Ayyappanum Koshiyum”, and is now holding talks with leading actors and technicians in Kollywood for a Tamil remake. A source close to Kathiresan said once the names are finalised, an official announcement on the same will be made. However, a little birdie tells us Dhanush has expressed interest to step into Prithviraj’s shoes in the Tamil remake.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum revolves around a police officer Ayyappan, and Koshy, a retired army officer, who turn enemies following the latter’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan, Karthik Subbaraj’s Jagame Thanthiram, the Karthick Naren-directorial (referred to as D43), a film with Selvaraghavan, and a project with Raatchasan director Ram Kumar in his kitty.

