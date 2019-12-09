Ayushmann Khurrana in Ratsasan Hindi remake?

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Bala. Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Bala.

Speculations are abuzz that Ayushmann Khurrana is likely to step into the shoes of Vishnu Vishal for the Hindi remake of Ratsasan.

According to sources, the remake rights of the film had been sold for a huge sum of money to a production house.

A source tells us, “If everything goes well, Ayushmann Khurrana will star in the remake, but an official announcement will be made next year.” However, it looks like Khurrana hasn’t signed on the dotted line yet.

One may recall that Ayushmann Khurrana’s Hindi films Vicky Donor, Andhadhun and Baadhai Ho are being remade down south.

Ram Kumar directorial Ratsasan revolves around the story of a cop who tracks down a serial killer who murders schoolgirls. The film was remade in Telugu as Rakshasudu, starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran.

