Ayogya trailer: Vishal plays a despicable cop

The trailer of actor Vishal’s upcoming film Ayogya is out. Helmed by debutant Venkat Mohan, the action film is all set to hit the screens on May 10.

In the trailer, Vishal is seen playing a morally corrupt cop who indulges in excessive unethical practices. He proudly calls himself “ayogyan”, which means incorrigible. He is seen threatening people, taking bribes and even snatches money off a beggar’s plate. Towards the end of the trailer, we are shown the rape and murder of a girl, and that seems to be the main social issue that is going to be tackled in the film. How the film takes shape remains to be seen.

Ayogya is the official remake of Telugu hit Temper, starring Junior NTR.

The film also stars Rashi Khanna, R Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Sachu, Vamsi Krishna and Pooja Devariya among others. The music has been composed by Sam CS. Tagore Madhu is bankrolling the movie under the banner, Light House Movie Makers.

Vishal is currently shooting for an untitled Sundar C directorial. Reports also suggest the actor will join hands with director Mysskin for the sequel of Thuparrivalan.