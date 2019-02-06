Ayogya teaser: Vishal adds glamour to Temper remake

Vishal, on Wednesday, released the teaser of his upcoming film Ayogya. The teaser has been cut to introduce the flawed character of the protagonist, who wears his depleted sense of morality as a badge of honour.

Advertising

Director Venkat Mohan has written and directed the movie in Tamil, which is the official remake of Telugu hit Temper. The original film was written by Vakkantham Vamsi and Puri Jagannath had helmed it.

Watch the teaser of Ayogya here:

In 2015, Temper gave a much-needed break to Jr NTR, who was reeling under consecutive box office failure. The tale about a morally bankrupt cop, who suffers an attack of conscience and decides to uphold the justice in his own questionable way, clicked with the audience. It infused Tarak’s career with a lot of fresh energy and since inspired several remakes.

The film was remade in Hindi under the title Simmba by director Rohit Shetty. Ranveer Singh reprised the Tarak’s role in the film, which became one of the top-grossing films of Bollywood in 2018.

Ayogya has Raashi Khanna as the female lead, R. Parthiban has played the main antagonist. Director-actor K. S. Ravikumar has played a pivotal role.

Advertising

The film is set to hit the screens in April.