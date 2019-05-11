Ayogya full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Vishal starrer Tamil action film Ayogya is the latest victim of piracy website Tamilrockers. Directed by Venkat Mohan, Ayogya also stars Raashi Khanna, R Parthiban, K. S. Ravikumar, Sachu, Vamsi Krishna and Pooja Devariya. It is an action film.

Advertising

Ayogya is the official Tamil remake of Telugu hit Temper, starring Junior NTR.

Temper was also remade and released in Hindi as Simmba. Starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, the Rohit Shetty directorial grossed over Rs 200 crore and was declared a blockbuster.

The music of Ayogya has been composed by Sam CS. Tagore Madhu is bankrolling the movie under the banner, Light House Movie Makers.

Advertising

Tamilrockers has emerged as the Pirate Bay of India, and has similar notoriety in the country that the Pirate Bay has in the West. And just like that Swedish origin site, Tamilrockers still operates with impunity.

Tamilrockers is not limited to South Indian films now. It has managed to leak big Bollywood movies potentially costing production houses and distributors crores of rupees.

Hollywood movies are also not safe from Tamilrockers.

Tamilrockers has not only successfully evaded authorities, but it has also acquired an audience for itself. The site mostly uploads movies in high definition, which the users can get only after the film has exited the theaters.