Ayalaan first look: Sivakarthikeyan makes a new friend

As a double treat for fans on the occasion of Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday, the first look of Ayalaan (which means Alien) was unveiled today. The actor, who turned 35 today, took to his official Twitter handle to share the poster.

“Happy to introduce my new friend from another world. Here is the #Ayalaan first look #AyalaanFirstLook,” the tweet read.

Happy to introduce my new friend from another world

Here is the #Ayalaan👽 first look 😊👍#AyalaanFirstLook pic.twitter.com/HnNctjm6Gy — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 17, 2020

Tamil sci-fi film Ayalaan is being helmed by director R. Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame. The poster shows a smiling Sivakarthikeyan, holding a lollipop and hanging out with his “new friend”, an alien. The whole vibe of the poster is a happy one as the backdrop also includes a green field and butterflies.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Ayalaan also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Isha Koppikar, Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu and Karunakaran among others in pivotal roles. Interestingly, AR Rahman has been roped in to compose the music for the film. It is the first collaboration of Sivakarthikeyan and the music maestro.

Bankrolled by KJR Studios and 24 AM Studios, Ayalaan will be releasing in five languages – Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

The first look of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Doctor was also unveiled today. The two posters are starkly different from each other and fans are excited as it shows that Sivakarthikeyan is choosing a wide range of projects.

