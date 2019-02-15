AR Murugadoss to pen dialogues for Avengers Endgame’s Tamil version

Avengers: Endgame is the most awaited Marvel movie of 2019 and since the franchise has a big fan following in India, Marvel India has roped in AR Murugadoss to pen the dialogues for the Tamil version.

The 2018 hit Avengers: Infinity War earned Rs 227.43 crore in India and the sequel is expected to break its records. So Marvel India is leaving no stone unturned to make it a success even in the local languages. Rana Daggubati was roped in to voice Thanos for Avengers: Infinity War in Telugu last year.

AR Murugadoss is known for helming films like Sarkar, Kaththi, Thuppakki and Ghajini among others.

“I have always admired the story, spectacle and scale that Marvel brings to its movies, and Avengers: Endgame is going to be one such powerhouse of a film that has the whole country excited. As a writer and a film-maker and now a fan – thanks to my son Aaditya, I am thrilled to be a part of this phenomenon which brings together a galaxy of powerful characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and more,” said AR Murugadoss.

He added, “I have tried to bring in an interesting local flavour to the movie without compromising on the original thought and certainly hope that fans will look forward to watching the Tamil version of the film.”

Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Marvel India said, “South India has emerged as one of the crucial markets for Marvel and we have always had a special focus on super-serving the Marvel fans in the south as well. With the celebrated writer AR Murugadoss, we are bringing alive the magnificence and grandeur of the film in a language that the audiences prefer. We hope all the fans will appreciate this effort and enjoy this epic spectacle in Tamil as well.”

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, the audience is keen to see how the remaining superheroes will band together to fight against Thanos. So far, many theories have emerged and most of them suggest that the vanished superheroes will make a return in the sequel.

The trailer for the Avengers: Endgame showed that Thanos accomplished his mission to destroy half the universe after he gathered all the infinity stones and snapped his fingers.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.