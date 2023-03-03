scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
August 16, 1947 new poster teases an untold story about India’s independence, announces release date

August 16, 1947 is produced by AR Murugadoss and it is directed by NS Ponkumar.

Poster of August 16, 1947Poster of August 16, 1947
After directing Rajinikanth in Darbar, AR Murugadoss has taken a break from direction and is busy bankrolling films now. Over the years, the director has produced hit films like Engeyum Epodhum, Raja Rani, and Maan Karate. Now, he is producing a period film set during the independence of India in 1947. Titled August 16, 1947, the film is touted to be an untold story of India’s independence. The film, which has been in production for a while, is finally ready for release and will hit the screens on April 7th.

The release date of the film was unveiled along with a new poster of the film, which features Gautham Karthik heading a group of angry people holding flaming torches in their hands. Directed by NS Ponkumar, the film is promoted as a story no one dared to tell.

ALSO READ |Makers of Silambarasan’s Pathu Thala promise ‘huge surprise’

The teaser of the film, which was released a few weeks ago, told the story of a Tamil village controlled by colonizers, who want to teach the people a lesson as India’s independence seems to be in sight. Meanwhile, it also teases the rise of a rebel, who wants to give it back to the oppressors. The teaser promises a well-made film with good production value and cinematography.

Along with AR Murugadoss, the film is produced by Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, and English.

Other than Gautham Karthik, the film also stars Revathy, Pugazh, and others. Meanwhile, Gautham Karthik is gearing up for the release of Pathu Thala, which has Silambarasan in the lead role. Gautham is playing a pivotal role in the gangster film, which will be released on March 30.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 13:53 IST
