Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Atlee thanks Shah Rukh Khan for helping ‘thousands of families’ by agreeing to shoot Jawan in Chennai

Atlee replied to Shah Rukh Khan, who had earlier thanked the filmmaker for his hospitality. Shah Rukh recently completed a shooting schedule in Chennai for his upcoming film Jawan.

Atlee with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay (Image: Twitter/Atlee)Atlee with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay (Image: Twitter/Atlee)

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was in Chennai for the shoot of his upcoming film Jawan, directed by Atlee. In a tweet, SRK thanked the director, who hosted him in Chennai. Replying to Shah Rukh, Atlee said Shah Rukh Khan has benefitted thousands of families by agreeing to shoot the film in Chennai.

The director wrote, “Thank you, sir. It’s an honour and pleasure to have you here sir. Most memorable schedule in my career. Special thanks to you for having the shoot happen in Chennai sir. Thousands of family were benefited. ‘KING IS A KING ALWAYS’. A big bow and respect to you sir. Love you sir. See you in Mumbai soon sir.”

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had tweeted, “Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe! (sic)”

Priya Mohan, former actress and Atlee’s wife, also took to Twitter to thank SRK for dropping by. She wrote, “Thank you sooo much for the abundant love and care you have for us sir. It’s our pleasure always sir luv u always sir. Recipe is on the way (sic).”

Director Atlee, who is known for making back-to-back hits Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, is making his Bollywood debut with Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Priyamani. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. It is rumoured that actor Vijay, who has done three films with Atlee, is doing a cameo in Jawan, which will be released on June 3, 2023.

First published on: 08-10-2022 at 04:24:16 pm
