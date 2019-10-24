Is Atlee’s remuneration for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Rs 30 crore?

Speculations were rife that Atlee, who is awaiting the release of Vijay-starrer Bigil, might team up with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan next. While there’s no official confirmation on the same, we hear, the filmmaker has demanded Rs 30 crore as remuneration for his Bollywood directorial debut.

A source tells indianexpress.com, “Though Atlee bagged call sheets of Shah Rukh bhai, further details of this project are awaited, which will be revealed in November. As for now, Atlee is focused on Bigil. SRK quite liked Atlee’s idea, and decided to bankroll, this, too.”

The duo’s possible collaboration became the talking point ever since both of them were spotted together at an IPL match in Chennai early this year.

Earlier, it was said that the Bollywood Baadshah will be seen in the remake of a Vijay film, but the makers had called them baseless rumours, adding that Atlee’s untitled project with SRK will be an original script, a complete action entertainer.

Further, there were also rumours that the Bollywood actor would be doing a cameo in Vijay and Nayanthara-starrer Bigil.

And, if in case, you wonder what Atlee’s remuneration for Bigil is, it’s somewhere around Rs 25 crore.