‘Hollywood is a small place’: Atlee wants to take Vijay Sethupathi’s Bathttha to the Oscars

Filmmaker Atlee has declared his ambition to take the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Baththa to the Oscars, saying he dreams of standing on the Academy stage and delivering his speech entirely in Tamil. He also revealed that Hollywood professionals working on his upcoming directorial Raaka with Allu Arjun were left stunned by the film’s songs, asking, “Who is this guy?”

Speaking at the Baththa success meet on Saturday, Atlee framed his ambition with a reference to his own journey. “People would have laughed at me in school if I had said that I was going to do a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Anna. But I did it. Just like that, I wish to take Baththa to the Oscars. I want to see what it feels like. I’m doing everything I can to stand there,” he said.