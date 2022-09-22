scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 22, 2022

Atlee celebrates ‘best birthday ever’ with Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan, see photo

Atlee turned 36 on Wednesday, and it looks like the director celebrated his birthday with superstars Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan.

AtleeVijay and Shah Rukh Khan attended Atlee's birthday celebration. (Photo:Twitter/Atlee_dir)

Director Atlee seems to be living his dream. He celebrated his 36th birthday with not just one but two superstars of Indian cinema. The Tamil director, who turned 36 on Wednesday, spent his special day with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay. On Thursday, Atlee took to Twitter and shared a picture with the two actors, and wrote, “What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay (sic).”

Atlee is currently directing Shah Rukh in the upcoming film Jawan. The film, starring Nayanthara, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also Read |Happy Birthday Atlee: Meet the man who is directing Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

For a while, it has been rumoured that Vijay will make a cameo appearance in Jawan, and this recent meeting has further reinforced the speculations. It is also said that Vijay is not charging for his cameo in the film. This is not the first time Vijay will be seen in a cameo in a Bollywood film. He has earlier extended the favour to Akshay Kumar in the movie Rowdy Rathore, which was directed by Prabhudheva.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Jawan is going on in full swing. The film was recently shot in Chennai, and it is said that Shah Rukh Khan met Superstar Rajinikanth, who was also shooting for his upcoming film Jailer. On the other hand, Vijay is currently busy shooting for his Tamil-Telugu bilingual Varisu.

