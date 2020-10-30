scorecardresearch
Friday, October 30, 2020
Atlee’s Andhaghaaram to release on Netflix

Andhaghaaram stars Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan, and Meesha Ghoshal. The film premiere on Netflix on November 24.

October 30, 2020 12:48:58 pm
andhaghaaram netflixAndhaghaaram to release on Netflix on November 24. (Photo: Netflix)

Director Atlee’s production venture Andhaghaaram will premiere on Netflix on November 24. Talking about the film, Atlee said that debutant director Vignarajan will surely leave a mark with the thriller.

“I am delighted that Andhaghaaram has found a home on Netflix. The film has been appreciated by many already and through Netflix, it will reach audiences around India and the world, who have a taste for stories, regardless of language. This is Vignarajan’s debut feature, but he is a name that people will remember long after they have watched the film,” Atlee said.

Andhaghaaram has joined the growing list of Tamil movies that have skipped theatrical release owing to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Big-ticket films like Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, and Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman have decided to take the OTT route.

Andhaghaaram, which is jointly bankrolled by Produced by Passion studios (Sudhan Sundaram, Jayaram), A for Apple (Priya Atlee) and O2 Pictures (K Poorna Chandra), will also be available in Telugu as Andhakaaram.

“Andhaghaaram is a blind conjurer’s struggle for survival, a washed-up cricketer’s fight for deliverance and a desolate psychiatrist’s quest for reclamation, which lead them all to a labyrinth of obscurity as their lives are intertwined in a web of deceit, dismay and darkness,” shared the makers.

Andhaghaaram stars Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan, and Meesha Ghoshal.

