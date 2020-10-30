Atlee’s Andhaghaaram to release on Netflix

Andhaghaaram to release on Netflix on November 24. (Photo: Netflix)

Director Atlee’s production venture Andhaghaaram will premiere on Netflix on November 24. Talking about the film, Atlee said that debutant director Vignarajan will surely leave a mark with the thriller.

“I am delighted that Andhaghaaram has found a home on Netflix. The film has been appreciated by many already and through Netflix, it will reach audiences around India and the world, who have a taste for stories, regardless of language. This is Vignarajan’s debut feature, but he is a name that people will remember long after they have watched the film,” Atlee said.

I am delighted that Andhaghaaram has found a home on Netflix. The film has been appreciated by many already &through @NetflixIndia, it will reach audiences around India and the world, who have a taste for stories, regardless of language. #Andhaghaaram pic.twitter.com/eIwag8Hp9Y — atlee (@Atlee_dir) October 30, 2020

Andhaghaaram has joined the growing list of Tamil movies that have skipped theatrical release owing to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Big-ticket films like Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, and Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman have decided to take the OTT route.

Andhaghaaram, which is jointly bankrolled by Produced by Passion studios (Sudhan Sundaram, Jayaram), A for Apple (Priya Atlee) and O2 Pictures (K Poorna Chandra), will also be available in Telugu as Andhakaaram.

“Andhaghaaram is a blind conjurer’s struggle for survival, a washed-up cricketer’s fight for deliverance and a desolate psychiatrist’s quest for reclamation, which lead them all to a labyrinth of obscurity as their lives are intertwined in a web of deceit, dismay and darkness,” shared the makers.

Andhaghaaram stars Vinoth Kishan, Arjun Das, Pooja Ramachandran, Kumar Natarajan, and Meesha Ghoshal.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd