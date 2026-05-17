Atlee and Priya name their baby girl Miyou: ‘A tiny person with the biggest place in our hearts’

On Sunday, filmmaker Atlee delighted fans by revealing the name of his newborn daughter. Atlee took to his social media handles to announce that he and his wife Priya Atlee have named their baby girl, Miyou.

The announcement featured a touching picture of the baby’s tiny hand along with the words, “A tiny person with the biggest place in our hearts.” Sharing the post jointly, Atlee wrote, “Our art of love now has a name 💕🧿 MIYOU — beauty, gentleness & love With luv, MEER, PRIYA & ATLEE 💕🧿.”

Our art of love now has a name 💕🧿 MIYOU — beauty, gentleness & love With luv ,

MEER , PRIYA & ATLEE 💕🧿 pic.twitter.com/hoUi9D5Fw9 — atlee (@Atlee_dir) May 17, 2026

The couple had welcomed their second child on April 20 this year and announced the happy news with another heartfelt post. The announcement included an illustration of their son Meer celebrating the arrival of his baby sister with the message, “Yay! I’ve got a baby sister!” The post also confirmed the baby girl’s birth date.

Earlier in January, Atlee and Priya had revealed that they were expecting their second child. Sharing pictures from a family photoshoot featuring their son Meer and their pets, they wrote, “Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again… Need all your blessings, love and prayers.”

Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member!

Yes ! We are pregnant again ❤️

Need all your blessings , love and prayers 🥰

With love

Atlee , Priya , Meer , Becky , Yuki , chocki , Coffee and Goofy ❤️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/10ThlH3TK8 — atlee (@Atlee_dir) January 20, 2026

Atlee and Priya tied the knot in 2014. The couple welcomed their first child, son Meer, in January 2023.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Atlee is currently busy with his upcoming film Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.