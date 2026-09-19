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Atlee addresses CM Vijay vs Vijay Sethupathi row: ‘Don’t fall into traps’
After the Bigg Boss 10 remarks made by Vijay Sethupathi, many believed that he was referencing CM Vijay. Atlee has now cleared the air about the same.
Amid social media chatter linking Vijay Sethupathi‘s Bigg Boss 10 remarks to Chief Minister Vijay, filmmaker Atlee has urged young people to stop interpreting cryptic statements and address their issues clearly.
Speaking at the audio launch of Baththa on Friday, where Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead role, Atlee said anyone who wants to address a person or an issue can do so openly rather than through veiled references. “We are Gen Z (referring to the audience gathered here), and we have to tell the next generation. When we see on social media that this person is referring to that person, and vice versa, there is nothing like that. If someone wishes to address something, it can be done directly. Confrontation can happen directly. Life will take you where you want to go. Don’t listen to anyone and don’t fall into traps,” he said.
‘Politics is for us’
Atlee also said that although many people claim to be apolitical, politics is a part of everyone’s life. He pointed to Legislative Assembly proceedings, saying even young children now follow them. “See, we have to be clear and honest. So many people say they are not linked to politics. But let me tell you, I used to say I had not watched the Legislative Assembly, but now I know that even a five-year-old watches it. So, I think CM Vijay is creating a solid generation. Politics is for us, and we have to see how we can apply it and what we can do with it.”
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Did Vijay Sethupathi speak about CM Vijay?
In an episode of Bigg Boss 10, Vijay Sethupathi had questioned Shatiga’s leadership style during a task that divided contestants into ruling and opposition teams. “Making reckless promises and then, when problems and responsibilities arise, blaming the opposition and running away is not leadership. It is deception,” Sethupathi said during the episode. On the show, Sethupathi also spoke about the authority that comes with the “chair”. He noted that while every home has one, sitting in it brings power, which can be heady. His comments were interpreted by some as veiled references for Chief Minister Vijay, even though Vijay Sethupathi did not mention his name, his party or any specific political situation.
As the controversy grew, Vijay Television, the Tamil entertainment channel that broadcasts Bigg Boss Tamil, urged viewers not to take Sethupathi’s remarks out of context. The channel added that any “interpretation or association beyond the programme” was neither intended nor endorsed by it.
“Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 is an entertainment programme presented within the framework of its established format, themes and game environment. The situations, conversations, expressions and interactions featured in the programme form part of its evolving narrative and are to be understood in the context in which they occur within the show,” the channel said in the post.
Baththa stars Vijay Sethupathi and Lijomol Jose in the lead roles. Written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan, the film releases in theatres on October 1.
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