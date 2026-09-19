Atlee addresses CM Vijay vs Vijay Sethupathi row: ‘Don’t fall into traps’

Amid social media chatter linking Vijay Sethupathi‘s Bigg Boss 10 remarks to Chief Minister Vijay, filmmaker Atlee has urged young people to stop interpreting cryptic statements and address their issues clearly.

Speaking at the audio launch of Baththa on Friday, where Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead role, Atlee said anyone who wants to address a person or an issue can do so openly rather than through veiled references. “We are Gen Z (referring to the audience gathered here), and we have to tell the next generation. When we see on social media that this person is referring to that person, and vice versa, there is nothing like that. If someone wishes to address something, it can be done directly. Confrontation can happen directly. Life will take you where you want to go. Don’t listen to anyone and don’t fall into traps,” he said.