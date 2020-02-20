Atharvaa’s next titled Thalli Pogathey

Atharvaa’s Thalli Pogathey also stars Malayalam actor Anupama Parameswaran. Atharvaa’s Thalli Pogathey also stars Malayalam actor Anupama Parameswaran.

Thalli Pogathey is the title of Atharvaa’s upcoming film with director R Kannan of Boomerang fame. The makers had released the first look poster of the project a couple of days ago. Also, starring Malayalam actor Anupama Parameswaran as the leading lady, Thalli Pogathey also has Amitash Pradhan, who was recently seen in Vaanam Kottatum, in a key role.

Thalli Pogathey is the Tamil remake of the Telugu film, Ninnu Kori. The 2017 romantic drama originally had Nani, Nivetha Thomas and Aadhi Pinisetty in pivotal roles.

According to sources, Thalli Pogathey revolves around a breezy romance between a couple, who come from different walks of life. A source adds, “The plot will justify the title, which is named after a chartbuster from Gautham Menon’s Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada.”

Thalli Pogathey has music by Gopi Sunder, who was also the composer of Ninnu Kori. The film is produced by Kannan himself, along with MK Ramprasad’s MKRP Productions.

The supporting cast also includes Naren of Aadukalam fame, Jagan, Kaali Venkat, Vidyullekha Raman and others.

Team Thalli Pogathey was in Azerbaijan last month for 15 days. The film is currently in the post-production stage and is likely to be released in 2020.

