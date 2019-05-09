Atharvaa’s 100 postponed once again?

Sam Anton directorial 100 was initially scheduled to release on May 3, but was postponed to May 9. However, it didn’t hit the screens today. The Madras High Court had issued a stay on the film, owing to a civil suit filed by 70MM Entertainment, which claimed that Auraa Cinemas, the producers of 100, had to settle dues worth Rs one crore.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Sam Anton hopes the film releases tomorrow, along with Vishal’s Ayogya. However, the director adds, he is clueless. “Producers are keeping things to themselves. As a filmmaker, I put my heart and soul into the film. I made a good film and am proud of it,” he smiles.

100 was screened to select journalists in Chennai on Wednesday. Our film critic, who was present at the screening, was denied a seat and hence couldn’t watch the movie.

Written and directed by Sam Anton, who has Gurkha in the pipeline, 100 features Atharvaa in the role of a cop, and Hansika Motwani plays the female lead.

The star cast also includes Yogi Babu, Mime Gopi, Rahul Dev, Radha Ravi and others. While Sam CS has composed the music, the crew also includes cinematographer Rajasekhar and editor Antony Ruben.

At the 100 press meet, producer Mahesh of Auraa Cinemas had said the makers were not able to get enough screens due to Avengers: Endgame and Kanchana 3.