Asuran new posters: The two shades of Dhanush

Dhanush, on Thursday, unveiled new posters of his upcoming film Asuran. The posters feature the younger version of his character with a pencil-thin moustache. The actor can be seen in two different moods: One, calm and pensive and the second one, consumed by rage.

Advertising

The earlier posters of the film had shown Dhanush as a middle-aged man with a battle-hardened face. Dhanush had to only trim his moustache and shave his beard to look some 20 years younger.

Asuran marks Dhanush’s fourth collaboration with National Award-winning director Vetrimaaran. The actor-director duo are popular as India’s Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. The duo has been exploring the ‘mean streets’ of Tamil Nadu through their movies.

Last year, Dhanush and Vetrimaaran delivered Vada Chennai, a trilogy set in the backdrop of North Chennai. After completing Asuran, the filmmakers will next move on to work on the second part of Vada Chennai.

Seasoned Malayalam actor Manju Warrier will make her debut in Tamil with Asuran. She is playing the role of Dhanush’s wife in the film. It also stars Balaji Sakthivel, Pasupathy, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu among others

Asuran will hit the screens on October 2.