Asuran trailer: Dhanush looks fierce in Vetrimaaran film

The trailer of Dhanush starrer Asuran is out. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the film is said to be an adaptation of Poomani’s novel Vekkai.

Advertising

The trailer shows Dhanush in all his glory. The actor looks fierce and it is clear that he has delivered a solid performance in the film. Vetrimaaran is known for his neo-noir movies and Asuran is no different. There is a lot of violence in the trailer and Dhanush’s character is shown hunting and killing his oppressors. “If we have land, they will seize it. If we have money, they will snatch it. But they can never take our education away,” he says.

Expectations are high as Vetrimaaran-Dhanush are known for making critically and commercially successful films. Asuran marks the fourth collaboration of the duo after Pollathavan, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai. Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is playing the female lead and Balaji Sakthivel, Pasupathy, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu are part of the supporting cast. Actor-music director GV Prakash has composed the music for the film.

Besides Asuran, Dhanush has Pattas lined up for release as well. He is currently shooting an untitled film with director Karthik Subbaraj.

Asuran is slated to release on October 4.