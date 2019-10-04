Asuran full movie leaked by Tamilrockers

Dhanush starrer Tamil action thriller Asuran is the latest film to fall prey to the infamous piracy website Tamilrockers. The film is directed by Vetrimaaran and also stars Manju Warrier, Ammu Abirami, Subramaniam Siva, Prakash Raj and others.

Tamilrockers regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series and puts up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition.

Despite a high court order blocking Tamilrockers and other similar illegal websites, the site continues to operate freely. It keeps changing its domain extension every few weeks and they can be accessed through proxy servers.

Asuran has received positive reviews. Indianexpress.com’s S Subhakeerthana gave it 4 stars. She wrote, “Vetrimaaran has made challenging films in the past like Visaaranai, which received critical acclaim nationally and internationally. With Asuran, he proves he’s one of the finest directors in Indian cinema, yet again. Only few filmmakers like him can pull off a mainstream cinema, balancing ‘realism’ and commercial elements.

“I like how Vetrimaaran urges to fight for our rights and what we believe in, as Sivasamy says, “Poraadama namakku enna kedachurku?” In some places, Asuran got me reminded of Pariyerum Perumal—considering how both the films revolve around the protagonist, who strives to rise above social inequality,” S Subhakeerthana added.