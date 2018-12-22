Asuraguru teaser: Vikram Prabhu plays a deranged burglar

The teaser of Vikram Prabhu’s forthcoming action drama Asuraguru was released on Saturday and it looks quite interesting. The film features Vikram Prabhu and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles.

With an introduction line, “Where the money becomes the biggest enemy”, the trailer shows the protagonist (Vikram) as a deranged burglar.

Asuraguru’s story revolves around Vikram who runs insanely behind money. The ensemble cast of the movie includes Yogi Babu, Manobala and Subbaraju among others.

Watch the teaser of Asuraguru:

Directed by Rajdeep Singh, the film will hit screens next year. The background score of the trailer is also refreshing and goes well with the fast-paced action sequences. Ganesh Raghavendra has scored music for this action drama.

Asuraguru is produced by JSB Sathish under the banner JSB Studios.

Vikram Prabhu was last seen in crime thriller Thuppakki Munnai, in which he played an encounter specialist. The film garnered mixed reviews. It also featured Hansika Motwani in a pivotal role.