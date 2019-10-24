Ashwin Kakumanu to star in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan adaptation

Ashwin Kakumanu is the latest addition to the star cast of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. If sources are anything to go by, Ashwin will be seen playing Karthi’s friend. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the Mankatha actor has been roped in to play Kandanmaran, Prince of Kadamboor, a good friend of Vandiyathevan.

Ashwin’s Twitter post reads, “Looking forward to enjoying the process and the journey. I was part of background sound fx for the college students in Aayatha Ezhuthu and so it’s extra special to play a role in Ponniyin Selvan. Long roads.”

Looking forward to enjoying the process & the journey.I was part of background sound fx for the college students in #Aaythaezhuthu and so it’s extra special to play a role in #PonniyinSelvan #longroads pic.twitter.com/cDvuRu9eSw — Ashwin Kakumanu (@Ashwin_as_is) October 21, 2019

It looks like the actor has been asked to lose weight for the role. Sources say he has been hitting the gym for the past couple of months. While it has been confirmed that Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Parthiban, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and Jayaram are a part of this adaptation, we hear Anushka Shetty and Keerthy Suresh are also a part of this ambitious project.

On the other hand, Ashwin will be seen in an untitled romantic flick, bankrolled by Thirukumaran Entertainment. Besides, he will play an important role in the Amala Paul’s version of Lust Stories, directed by Nandhini Reddy of Oh! Baby fame.

His films Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai and Thollaikatchi are yet to release.