Ashwath Marimuthu drops update on his film with Simbu: ‘An entertaining film…title will start with I’

Director Ashwath Marimuthu made sure Silambarasan TR’s 43rd birthday on Februray 3 came with a gift for his fans. On the occasion, Ashwath took to social media to wish STR and, in the same breath, shared an update on their upcoming collaboration tenatively titled STR 51.

“Happy birthday STR. This year is going to be magnificent for you sir. Cannot wait to start our film post Arasan. To all his fans — ‘konjam poruthukonga’. An entertaining film specially for the fans is loading! Title will start with ‘I’,” wrote Ashwath, tagging Silambarasan TR and AGS Entertainment in the post.

Happy birthday ST🌟R🧨 This year is going to be magnificent for you sir ♥️ cannot wait to start our film post Arasan 🧨 to all his fans ‘ konjam poruthukonga’. An entertaining film specially for the fans is loading ! 😊 title will start with ‘I’ 😉@SilambarasanTR_… — Ashwath Marimuthu (@Dir_Ashwath) February 3, 2026

For months, fans have been wondering what the official title of STR 51 will be. The working title has always been a placeholder — the film was announced as a fantasy commercial entertainer with Simbu playing a character called the “God of Love,” but the actual title has stayed a closely guarded secret. Ashwath’s confirmation that it begins with “I” has instantly sent fans into a guessing overdrive. Names ranging from mythological references to wordplay on love and identity are already circulating online.

It is worth noting that Ashwath Marimuthu had previously clarified that “God of Love” is not the title, but rather a description of Simbu’s character. The real title, it seems, is going to be something quite different, and now fans have their first concrete lead.

The other key takeaway from Ashwath’s birthday message is the confirmation that STR 51 will begin principal photography only after Simbu wraps up Arasan, the Vetrimaaran-directed gangster actioner set in the Vada Chennai universe. This was widely expected, but hearing it directly from the director puts the timeline in focus.