Ashrita Shetty ties the knot with Manish Pandey

Tamil actor Ashrita Shetty tied the knot with Indian cricketer Manish Pandey in Mumbai on Monday.

The official Twitter handle of Indian Premier League team Sunrisers Hyderabad tweeted a photo of the newlyweds. The tweet read, “Wishing good luck, happiness and lots of love to @im_manishpandey and Ashrita.”

ಮನೀಷ್ ಪಾಂಡೆ ಮತ್ತು ಆಶ್ರಿತ ಶೆಟ್ಟಿ ಅವರಿಗೆ ವಿವಾಹದ ಹಾರ್ದಿಕ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು.

Congratulations to Manish Pandey & Ashrita Shetty on their wedding. Wishing them a lifetime of love & happiness. pic.twitter.com/EjcIsYaz0M — Karnataka Ranji Team║ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಣಜಿ ತಂಡ (@RanjiKarnataka) December 2, 2019

Manish Pandey plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. He recently led the Karnataka team to a 1-run win over Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final in Surat. Manish is also a part of the ODI and T20I squad for India’s upcoming series against West Indies.

Ashrita Shetty made her silver screen debut with Tulu film Telikeda Bolli. The actor entered Kollywood in 2013 with Siddharth starrer Udhayam NH4. She went on star in films like Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum and Indrajith.

Ashrita will be seen next in Tamil film Naan Thaan Siva.

