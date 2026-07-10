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As Vijay’s Jana Nayagan eyes July 24 release, advance bookings open in the UK
It was earlier reported by SCREEN that Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan had received an 'A' certificate from the CBFC and was on track for its worldwide theatrical release on July 24.
After months of uncertainty and repeated delays, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is finally set to release on July 24. The film had remained in limbo over certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), but its overseas distributors have now begun officially confirming the release date and opening advance bookings. The film also marks what is expected to be Vijay’s final screen appearance after his full-fledged entry into politics.
Advance opens in UK
UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment announced on X that advance bookings for the film are now live at Cineworld cinemas, urging fans to turn the release into a historic farewell for the actor. Their X post read, “#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! 🔥🔥 Tickets ON SALE at @cineworld and the show count is ABSOLUTELY INSANE! Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s a goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK, we need you in those seats. We need you going MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen!”
🔥🔥 #JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! 🔥🔥
Tickets ON SALE at @cineworld and the show count is ABSOLUTELY INSANE!
Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES.
This isn’t just a film. It’s a goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK 🇬🇧 — we need… pic.twitter.com/8CvuAKIFA3
— Ahimsa Entertainment (@ahimsafilms) July 10, 2026
‘A’ certificate from the CBFC
Earlier on Thursday, Suprith Mohan, business head and producer at KVN Productions, confirmed to SCREEN that Jana Nayagan has received an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC. He also reiterated that the film is on track for its worldwide release on July 24. “We’ll be releasing the movie worldwide on July 24,” he said.
Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also confirmed the development to us. He said international distributors had been informed ahead of the official announcement to allow enough time for screen bookings. “The censor certificate is expected this Saturday. International distributors have been told in advance because they need to book screens early.” He added that domestic distributors have, for now, been informed through informal channels. “Indian distributors have been informed informally for now. Once the certificate comes through, the makers will announce the date officially. In India, screens can be booked even two days before release, so there is no rush,” Bala said.
Canadian distributor York Cinemas was among the first to officially announce the release in its territory, writing, “Finally! Our Own Thalapathy Vijay is ready to set the big screen on fire with Jana Nayagan. Canada Release by York Cinemas. Igniting screens from July 24.”
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About Jana Nayagan
Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan was conceived as Vijay’s farewell film before his transition into politics. However, after multiple delays, the film will now release after Vijay has already assumed office as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Originally scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9, the film was pushed back by several months due to certification-related issues. During the delay, an unfinished version of the film was leaked online, prompting multiple arrests.
The political actioner stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.
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