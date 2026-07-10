As Vijay’s Jana Nayagan eyes July 24 release, advance bookings open in the UK

After months of uncertainty and repeated delays, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is finally set to release on July 24. The film had remained in limbo over certification issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), but its overseas distributors have now begun officially confirming the release date and opening advance bookings. The film also marks what is expected to be Vijay’s final screen appearance after his full-fledged entry into politics.

Advance opens in UK

UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment announced on X that advance bookings for the film are now live at Cineworld cinemas, urging fans to turn the release into a historic farewell for the actor. Their X post read, “#JanaNayagan — 24 JULY! 🔥🔥 Tickets ON SALE at @cineworld and the show count is ABSOLUTELY INSANE! Years from now, people will ask if you were there. Make sure your answer is YES. This isn’t just a film. It’s a goodbye to the man who gave us everything. UK, we need you in those seats. We need you going MAD. We need you NOW. Share it far and wide and let’s make this the biggest send-off Tamil cinema has ever seen!”