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As TVK eyes win in 100+ seats, Vijay stops by his parents’ home in Chennai, waves to fans
While party workers celebrated outside Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam headquarters with flags and sweets, Vijay drove to his parents’ residence in Chennai to meet his mother Shoba Chandrasekhar and father, S. A. Chandrasekhar.
As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) eyes wins in over 100 of Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly seats, Vijay did not head to the party office. Instead, he went to his parents’ house.
Videos circulated online showed the TVK chief arriving at his parents’ residence in Chennai on Monday, even as the scale of what his party appeared to be achieving began to sink in across the state.
For SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar, the day their son spent years building toward had arrived. In the morning, Shoba Chandrasekhar, when asked how she felt, kept it simple. “I am so happy,” she said.
SA Chandrasekhar, the veteran Tamil director who had watched his son go from a struggling young actor to one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema and now to the man on the verge of leading Tamil Nadu, spoke about their interaction at home. “We are very happy, I met my son,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Chandrasekhar told reporters, “We are very fortunate to have him as our own person in the family. I’m also overjoyed.”
Also Read – From Sarkar to CM? How Vijay’s ‘biggest’ role came true in real life
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | TVK chief Vijay arrives at his parents’ residence in Chennai pic.twitter.com/Of3def4Bys
— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | TVK chief Vijay acknowleges the crowd present outside his parents house in Chennai. His party has secured maximum lead in Tamil Nadu elections. pic.twitter.com/3gkkRNyYfS
— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026
Inside the residence, the mood was celebratory in the most personal sense. Family members gathered to follow the counting updates as they came in. At one point, Whistle Podu, the anthem from Vijay’s 2023 film The Greatest of All Time, was played, and there was music and dancing.
Outside, the numbers kept building. TVK was leading in 108 seats at the time of the family’s celebrations, putting the party on course to emerge as the single-largest force in the assembly. Vijay himself was ahead in both constituencies he had personally contested. In Tiruchirappalli East, he was leading by over 6,000 votes after the fourth round of counting. In Perambur, his margin over DMK’s R.D. Shekar had crossed 10,000 votes.
Also Read: Vijay smashed MGR’s 35-year record in 2004, foreshadowed a political upheaval in 2026
At TVK headquarters in Chennai, party workers were already on the streets. Flags were out and sweets were being distributed. The mood was the kind that takes years of waiting to produce.
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