As TVK eyes win in 100+ seats, Vijay stops by his parents’ home in Chennai, waves to fans

As Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) eyes wins in over 100 of Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly seats, Vijay did not head to the party office. Instead, he went to his parents’ house.

Videos circulated online showed the TVK chief arriving at his parents’ residence in Chennai on Monday, even as the scale of what his party appeared to be achieving began to sink in across the state.

For SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar, the day their son spent years building toward had arrived. In the morning, Shoba Chandrasekhar, when asked how she felt, kept it simple. “I am so happy,” she said.

SA Chandrasekhar, the veteran Tamil director who had watched his son go from a struggling young actor to one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema and now to the man on the verge of leading Tamil Nadu, spoke about their interaction at home. “We are very happy, I met my son,” he said.