As Sivaji: The Boss turns 14, Shriya Saran thanks Rajinikanth, Shankar

Actor Shriya Saran fondly remembered her blockbuster film Sivaji: The Boss as it turned 14 on Tuesday. She took to Instagram to express her gratitude to superstar Rajinikanth, director Shankar, composer AR Rahman and costume designers Manish Malhotra and Neeta Lulla for making it a memorable film in her career.

“This will always be my most cherished memory. Wish to do many more . Thank you @shanmughamshankar for believing in me . Will always be grateful to you. You are par excellence. Superstar Rajnikanth sir for this wonderful film. For being so humble and simple yet being such a big miss your sense of humour. You are the most hard working actor I know. Thank you A.R Rahman sir for the music I will always love . And to the wonderful crew. @manishmalhotraworld for your beautiful outfits . I miss them… @neeta_lulla for your stunning clothes. So so so sexyyyy. Thank you. Thank you Thank you . Will always love this film (sic),” read her post.

Sivaji: The Boss had released to packed houses across the country on June 15, 2007. The film revolves around a successful computer wizard Sivaji and how he uses his hard-earned money to provide good education and free medical treatment to poor people. However, his work is derailed by a wicked businessman Adiseshan, and Sivaji goes bankrupt. He is left with just one rupee in his pocket, which he uses as seed capital to gain back everything he has lost.

The grandness of composer AR Rahman’s songs was matched by equally grand picturization, thanks to art director Thota Tharani and cinematographer K. V. Anand. Shankar’s successful attempt to make Rajinikanth look 30 years younger had fans going gaga over the film. Coupled with interesting action set pieces and Shankar’s on-the-nose message about corruption clicked big time with the audience. Needless to say, the film set the box office on fire at the time.