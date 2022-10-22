As Naanum Rowdy Dhaan turns 17, Vignesh Shivan thanks Dhanush for the film: ‘It gave me everything’

Director Vignesh Shivan’s sophomore film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which turned out to be a watershed moment in the director’s career, clocked seven years of release on October 21. The director took to Instagram to reminisce about the rom-com, starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film is all the more special to Vignesh as it marked his first collaboration with wife Nayanthara. The couple fell in love on the sets of the film. After dating for seven years, they tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 9, 2022 (reports now claim that they registered their marriage six years ago. However, the couple is yet to make an official statement on the same.)

Sharing a BTS video of Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vignesh Shivan thanked actor-filmmaker Dhanush, the film’s producer, and wrote that ‘the film gave me EVERYTHING’. “Always grateful to Dhanush sir,” he added.

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Other than Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a rom-com about a loafer and hearing-impaired girl, also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and RJ Balaji. The film’s superhit tracks were composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan is gearing up to direct Tamil star Ajith in his next film. Ajith recently wrapped up the shoot of Thunivu, which is set to be released for Pongal 2023 (January 15).