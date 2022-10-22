scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

As Naanum Rowdy Dhaan turns 17, Vignesh Shivan thanks Dhanush for the film: ‘It gave me everything’

Naanum Rowdy Thaan marks the first collaboration of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, and it is said they fell in love with each other on the sets of the film.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love on the sets of the film (Image: Instagram/Vignesh Shivan)Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love on the sets of the film (Image: Instagram/Vignesh Shivan)

Director Vignesh Shivan’s sophomore film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which turned out to be a watershed moment in the director’s career, clocked seven years of release on October 21. The director took to Instagram to reminisce about the rom-com, starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The film is all the more special to Vignesh as it marked his first collaboration with wife Nayanthara. The couple fell in love on the sets of the film. After dating for seven years, they tied the knot in a grand ceremony on June 9, 2022 (reports now claim that they registered their marriage six years ago. However, the couple is yet to make an official statement on the same.)

Sharing a BTS video of Naanum Rowdy Thaan, Vignesh Shivan thanked actor-filmmaker Dhanush, the film’s producer, and wrote that ‘the film gave me EVERYTHING’. “Always grateful to Dhanush sir,” he added.

Here’s the post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

 

Other than Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a rom-com about a loafer and hearing-impaired girl, also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and RJ Balaji. The film’s superhit tracks were composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

ALSO READ |South Stream: Vijay Sethupathi’s Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan is gearing up to direct Tamil star Ajith in his next film. Ajith recently wrapped up the shoot of Thunivu, which is set to be released for Pongal 2023 (January 15).

22-10-2022
