As Kamal Haasan loses Tamil Nadu polls, daughter Shruti Haasan says ‘so proud of my appa’

Superstar Kamal Haasan might have lost the battle of Coimbatore South in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, but for actor-daughter Shruti Haasan, it’s his fighting spirit she will always be proud of. Shruti took to Instagram on Sunday to shower affection on her father shortly after Tamil Nadu election results were announced.

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan faced defeat on his poll debut. BJP’s national women’s wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan, who was trailing initially, gained momentum in the second half of the day and managed to beat the Tamil actor by a slender margin of over 1,300 votes. Posting a picture of her father on an Instagram story, Shruti Haasan wrote, “Always so proud of my Appa. #Fighter #Terminator.”