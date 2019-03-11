Arya ties the knot with Sayyeshaa

Arya and Sayyeshaa exchanged wedding vows on March 10. The intimate wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad saw close friends and family members in attendance.

While Sayyeshaa looked stunning in a red bridal lehenga, Arya wore a coal-black sherwani.

We also spotted Tamil superstar Suriya and brother Karthi at the wedding. Arya and Sayyeshaa also invited director Shakti Soundar Rajan to the wedding. The two took out time to celebrate the director’s birthday on their special day. Overwhelmed by this act, Shakti took to Twitter and wrote, “Touched with @arya and @sayyeshaa taking the time out to celebrate my birthday on their most special day!!😊😊😊 Couldn’t have asked for a better celebration! 😊🤗🤗 Love u bro😊😊😊 AryawedsSayyeshaa”

Earlier, fan pages gave a sneak peek into Arya and Sayyeshaa’s sangeet ceremony. Telugu actor Allu Arjun was among the guests at the sangeet.

Check out photos from the wedding here:

Touched with @arya and @sayyeshaa taking the time out to celebrate my birthday on their most special day!!😊😊😊 Couldn’t have asked for a better celebration! 😊🤗🤗 Love u bro😊😊😊 #AryawedsSayyeshaa pic.twitter.com/gnzfWRaVC0 — Shakti Soundar Rajan (@ShaktiRajan) March 10, 2019

In February this year, Arya took to Twitter and shared a post wishing Happy Valentine’s Day to his fans. In the post, he announced that he would be getting married to Sayyeshaa in March. The post read, “With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness – Arya and Sayyesha.”

Arya and Sayyeshaa shared screen space in 2018 film Ghajinikanth. The two will share screen space yet again in Suriya’s upcoming film Kaappaan.