Arya says he suffered ‘mental trauma’ after man impersonated him, duped Sri Lankan woman of Rs 65 lakh

Actor Arya on Monday expressed relief after the Chennai police department arrested a man for impersonating him and duping a Sri Lankan woman. “I would like to thank Commissioner of Police @chennaipolice_ Additional Commissioner of Police-Central Crime Branch and Cyber Crime Team of Chennai city for arresting the Real culprit. It was a real mental trauma which I never expressed. Love to everyone who believed in me (sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

The cyber crime wing of the city police arrested Mohammed Arman and his accomplice Mohammed Hussaini, both the residents of Pulianthope, in connection with the cheating case. Mohammed Arman posed as Arya on the internet and connected with a Sri Lankan Tamil woman now living in Germany. He also took Rs 65 lakh from the woman after promising to marry her.

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks regal as she shoots for Ponniyin Selvan in leaked photo, fans reminded of Devdas

I would like to thank Commissioner of Police @chennaipolice_

Additional Commissioner of Police-Central Crime Branch and

Cyber Crime Team of Chennai city for arresting the Real culprit. It was a real mental trauma which I never expressed. Love to everyone who believed in me 🤗 — Arya (@arya_offl) August 24, 2021

The cops tracked the bank transactions and the IP address that was used by the accused to trap the victim. The special team of cyber cell picked up both the suspects from their residence in north Chennai and have also confiscated their electronic gadgets including mobile phones and laptops. Arya was reportedly summoned by the police for questioning twice during the investigation.

On the work front, Arya is basking in the success of his latest film Sarpatta Parambarai. The film, which is written and directed by Pa.Ranjith, was released directly on Amazon Prime Video last month. The film received unanimous praise from the audience and critics alike.

He is waiting for the release of Aranmanai 3 and Enemy.