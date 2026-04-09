‘Mr X is not Dhurandhar’: Director Manu Anand addresses comparisons to Ranveer Singh’s Rs 1,300 crore blockbuster

Every spy film that comes out in India right now is going to be measured against Dhurandhar. Manu Anand knows that, and he is not trying to dodge it.

At the trailer launch of Mr X, the director addressed the comparison directly and with a certain degree of confidence. He acknowledged that similarities exist between his film and Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster franchise, but was careful to draw a line between the two.

“I’m not saying that we’ve made a Dhurandhar. Mr X is not Dhurandhar. I don’t want people to compare it to the film. But there are similarities. When you watch the film, you’ll know what it is,” he said.