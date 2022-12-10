Arya shares the first look of his next film Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam. See here

Arya is teaming up with director Muthaiya of Komban fame for a rural actioner, which is titled Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam. The first-look poster of the film was unveiled by the actor on social media on Saturday.

Sharing the poster, Arya wrote, “Here’s the Title and First Look of my next. Hope u all like it (sic).”

On Thursday, Arya shared a rather intriguing tweet, which got the netizens curious. He tweeted, “Arya Endra Jamshad Enakku Innoru Peyair Irukku. Unga innoru peyair enna boss? (Arya aka Jamshad. I have another name. What’s yours boss?).”

ALSO READ | Variety predicts two Golden Globe nominations for SS Rajamouli’s RRR

Many celebrities quickly shared similar tweets with the same hashtag, which made it quite obvious that it was about a film announcement. Turns out all the hype was for Kather Basha Endra Muthuramalingam (Kather Basha aka Muthuramalingam).

Going by the poster, it looks like Arya plays the role of a typical lungi-clad Muthaiya hero in the film. The title and the sketch of Rajinikanth’s Baashha in the background suggests that Arya is playing a fan of the Superstar in the film.

Siddhi Idnani, who played one of the leads in Silambarasan’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, has been roped in for the film. GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film, which will have cinematography by Velraj.