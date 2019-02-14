Toggle Menu
Arya and Sayyeshaa to tie the knot in March

Arya gave his fans a special surprise on Valentine's Day. The actor announced his wedding with actor Sayyeshaa.

arya announces wedding with sayyeshaa
Arya and Sayyeshaa to get married in March, this year. (Source: Sayyeshaa/Instagram)

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Arya has given a special surprise to his fans. The actor is all set to tie the knot with Sayyeshaa in March.

Arya took to Twitter and shared a post wishing Happy Valentine’s Day to his fans. He also expressed his emotion with a hashtag that read, “blessed.” In the post, he announced, “With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness – Arya and Sayyesha.”

As soon as Arya posted the message, celebrities started congratulating him.

Rana Daggubati replied to the post, “Machhhhaaa Congatulations😘😘😘!! Happy last Single Valentines to you 😂😂😂 Best wishes to you.”

Director Atlee congratulated the couple, “Mr Romantic @arya_offl congrats and best wishes to you & @sayyeshaa”

Check out celebrities congratulating Arya and Sayyeshaa:

Suriya Sivakumar, who recently shared the teaser of his next titled NGK, wrote, “God bless! Wishing you both a beautiful married life!!”

Radhika Sarathkumar was also one of the celebrities to congratulate the couple.

Arya and Sayyeshaa have shared screen space in 2018 film Ghajinikanth. The two will share screen space yet again in Suriya’s next titled Kaappaan.

Sayyeshaa debuted in South Industry with Telugu film Akhil, but she became a household name in Tamil Nadu. The actor, who is the grand niece of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s 2017 release Shivaay.

