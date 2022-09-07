scorecardresearch
Arya on shooting up in the air and underwater for Captain: ‘An excruciating experience’

In a recent media interaction, Arya opened up about shooting for his upcoming film Captain, directed by Shakti Sounda Rajan.

Captain trailerArya in Captain.

Director Shakti Soundar Rajan has gained a reputation for doing genre films that are unattempted in Tamil cinema. He is regarded as the first Tamil filmmaker to helm a sci-fi movie set in space. He also directed Miruthan, which is the first zombie movie in Tamil. Now, the director is all set to release his next film, Captain, starring Arya in the lead role.

Captain trailer promises a gripping alien invasion thriller, which is reminiscent of Hollywood action classic Predator. Arya plays an Army Captain named Vetriselvan, who along with his team is sent on a mission to check an unusual activity in a forbidden area. The trailer also featured many action sequences, and in an interaction with the media, Arya shared his experience of shooting the taxing action sequences in the film.

Arya said, “There is a particular action sequence staged between my character and a 120-ft alien creature. I never expected that it is going to be such an excruciating challenge. When Shakti informed me that he has decided to shoot the climax in Munnar, I was a little doubtful if I would be able to do it since it was December, when the winter is at its peak. What turned out to be more challenging was to shoot the action sequence under the rain effect. I was lifted to a height of 20ft using a crane for the sequence. When I thought everything was over, Shakti informed me about another sequence, which had to be filmed 20 ft underwater. This was in the peak winter season. So, the whole process was strenuous. And now, we are happy to see that our hard work has paid off well with the top-notch final output. I am sure audiences will have a great theatrical experience watching those sequences.”

WATCH |Captain trailer: Arya takes on aliens in this action-packed drama

Captain is produced by Think Studios in association with actor Arya’s The Show People. Apart from Arya, the star cast also includes Simran, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Harish Uthaman, Kavya Shetty, Gokul Anand, Suresh Menon, Bharath Raj and Ambuli Gokul.

