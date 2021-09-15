Arya’s Aranmanai 3 to release in theatres on this date

Director Sundar C’s Aranmanai 3, which is the third installment in his horror-comedy franchise, is set to hit screens on October 14. The filmmakers made the official announcement on Wednesday.

It comes as a huge relief for the exhibitors in Tamil Nadu as several high-profile movies are releasing directly on OTT platforms owing to the ongoing pandemic. Aranmanai 3 was supposed to open in cinemas on May 14 however, the second wave of Covid-19 upended the film’s release plans. The trade experts are of the opinion that the upcoming horror-comedy has the potential to bring the crowd back to the box office again.

Aranmanai 3, which stars Arya in the lead role, will be his second biggest release after Sarpatta Parambarai, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in July this year. The boxing film, written and directed by Pa Ranjith, garnered unanimous praise for Arya’s performance making it a milestone film in his career.

In addition to directing the film, Sundar C features in it as well. Aranmanai 3 also stars Raashi Khanna, Andrea Jeremiah, Sakshi Agarwal, Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Manobala, Veronika Arora among others. Late comedy icon Vivek has also played a significant role in the movie.