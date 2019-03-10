Toggle Menu
Photos: Arya and Sayyeshaa are a step closer to their ‘forever and ever’

Arya and Sayyeshaa's wedding ceremonies are taking place in Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad. The two shared pre-wedding photos on their respective social media handles.

Arya and Sayyeshaa pre-wedding photos
Arya shared some pre-wedding photos with Sayyeshaa ahead of the rituals. (Source: Arya/Twitter)

Arya and Sayyeshaa are a step closer to their D-Day. The two are all set to tie the knot but before that, Arya and Sayyeshaa and their respective families are making sure to make the couple’s every moment count.

On Sunday, March 10, Arya gave a sneak-peek into their pre-wedding ceremony. The two shared some photos on their respective social media handles in which both Arya and Sayyeshaa looked much in love. While Arya captioned the image as, “Forever and ever,” Sayyeshaa wrote in the caption of her photos, “My love forever.”

This is the first time the two shared their photos on social media after announcing their wedding earlier this year.

The pre-wedding ceremony was attended by many celebrities including Allu Arjun, who has worked with Arya in their bi-lingual film Varudu.

Check out the pictures from the ceremony here:

Arya and Sayyeshaa wedding
Arya and Sayyeshaa announced their wedding on Valentine’s Day this year. (Source: Arya/Twitter)
Arya and Sayyeshaa photos
The festivities of Arya and Sayyeshaa wedding have already begun. (Source: Arya/Twitter)
Arya and Sayyeshaa married
Arya and Sayyeshaa look much in love. (Source: Arya/Twitter)
allu arjun at arya wedding
Arya’s Varudu co-star Allu Arjun attended the pre-wedding ceremony. (Source: Arya/Twitter)
Arya and Sayyeshaa with allu arjun
The actor congratulated the couple. (Source: Arya/Twitter)

Arya and Sayyeshaa had announced their wedding on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, February 14, this year. They shared a small note, seeking blessings from their fans and well-wishers. In the note, the two mentioned, “With the blessings of our parents and family, we are delighted to share with you the most beautiful day of our lives. We are getting married this March! We seek your love and blessings in our new journey of happiness and togetherness – Arya and Sayyesha.”

Arya and Sayyeshaa shared screen space in 2018 film Ghajinikanth. The two will share screen space yet again in Suriya’s next film Kaappaan.

