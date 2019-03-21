Arya and Sayyeshaa team up for the third time

Newlyweds Arya and Sayyeshaa will collaborate on Teddy, directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan of Naaigal Jaakirathai fame. Produced by KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, this film, that has music by D Imman, is targeted at children and youngsters.

According to sources, the makers are planning to shoot in and around Chennai and Europe from May. The rest of the cast and crew details will be revealed soon.

Teddy will mark the pair’s third collaboration after Ghajinikanth that was released last year, besides the upcoming venture Kaappaan, directed by KV Anand. While Sayyeshaa plays the female lead opposite Suriya, Arya is rumoured to be playing Mohanlal’s son in Kaappaan. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Shakti Soundar Rajan, known for experimenting with different genres, had previously directed Tik Tik Tik, a space adventure film, and the zombie movie, Miruthan.

On the film front, Arya has Santhana Devan and Magamuni in the pipeline. Speculations are abuzz that he might also star in the Tamil remake of Mufti, in the role of the villain.

Meanwhile, Sayyeshaa is all set to make her Kannada debut opposite Puneet Rajkumar in Yuvaratna, and it looks like she will continue to act post-marriage like Samantha and Jyotika. Coming from a family of actors, Sayyeshaa (the grandniece of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar), is passionate about films, and Arya is, in fact, quite supportive of her career.