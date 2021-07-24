Arya and Sayyeshaa blessed with a baby girl, Vishal says ‘great to be an uncle’

It is the first child for Arya and Sayyeshaa. (Photo: Sayyeshaa/Instagram)

Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa welcomed a baby girl on Friday. Actor-producer Vishal shared the news on his Twitter handle. Vishal added that he was overcome with emotions in the middle of a shoot.

“So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot.Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born,my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad,” he tweeted.

It is the first child for Arya and Sayyeshaa, who tied the knot on March 10, 2019 at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad.

On the work front, Vishal and Arya are all set to share screen space in action-thriller Enemy, directed by Anand Shankar. Arya, whose Sarpatta Parambarai premiered earlier this week on Amazon Prime Video, also has Aranmanai 3 in the pipeline.