Rejected by college theatre group, Arvind Swamy quit stardom to set up Rs 3300 cr empire

Before Roja, before Bombay, before he became one of the most recognisable faces in Tamil cinema, Arvind Swamy was a student who couldn’t get a college theatre group to take him seriously, and modelled on the side just to make some extra money. The actor, who turned 56 on Thursday, suffered a setback early in his career.

As a student at Loyola College in Chennai, Arvind Swamy joined the college’s theatre society, only to be turned away from the stage by the group. To earn some pocket money, he took up modelling at that time, a casual pursuit that would end up changing the course of his life. It was one of those modelling advertisements that caught the eye of director Mani Ratnam, who called Arvind Swamy in for a meeting.

That meeting led to his film debut in Thalapathi (1991), where he played Arjun, a principled young district collector, opposite Rajinikanth and Mammootty. Mani Ratnam then cast him in the lead role of his 1992 political drama Roja, a film that became a sensation and turned Arvind Swamy, almost overnight, into one of the most sought-after leading men in South Indian cinema. He followed it with Bombay (1995) and Minsara Kanavu (1997), opposite Kajol and Prabhu Deva, which won four National Film Awards. Notably, none of this had ever been part of the plan. As a child, Swamy had wanted to become a doctor, not an actor, and had no real interest in joining the family business either.

Arvind Swamy and Madhoo in a still from the film Roja Arvind Swamy and Madhoo in a still from the film Roja

By the turn of the millennium, the momentum that had carried him through the nineties began to slow. After a guest appearance in Mani Ratnam’s Alaipayuthey, Arvind Swamy stepped away from acting altogether to focus on his business interests. He took over as director of V.D. Swamy and Company, his family’s international trade and construction business, before becoming president of InterPro Global and chairman and managing director of Prolease India. In 2005, he founded Talent Maximus, a payroll processing and staffing company, which was valued at around Rs 3,300 crore as of 2022, a striking second act for someone who had walked away from stardom at its peak.

That same year, 2005, also brought one of the more difficult chapters of his life. Arvind Swamy was injured in an accident, leaving him with partial paralysis in one leg and significant pain that persisted for years, with treatment stretching on for four to five years before he recovered. His personal life was going through a upheaval around the same period. He had married Gayathri Ramamurthy in 1994, and the couple had two children together, a daughter Adhira, born in 1996, and a son Rudra, born in 2000, but the two lived separately for seven years before formally filing for divorce in 2010.

Also Read: Arvind Swamy reveals he was partially paralysed, in immense pain for 18 months, chose not to have surgery: ‘He made me walk in 3 days’

It was only after he had recovered from the spinal injury that Mani Ratnam came calling again. For Kadal (2013), Arvind Swamy returned to the screen after more than a decade, shedding 15 kgs for the role. The comeback proved durable and the actor followed it up with Thani Oruvan (2015), which earned him fresh critical and commercial acclaim, and he went on to appear in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018) alongside Simbu, Vijay Sethupathi and Arun Vijay, Thalaivii (2023), where he played former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran, and most recently Meiyazhagan (2024). He also made his directorial debut with the Netflix anthology series Navarasa in 2021.

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More than three decades after a theatre group decided he didn’t belong on stage, Arvind Swamy’s career has moved through almost every register cinema has to offer, romantic lead, businessman, villain, biopic subject, and now a director, a path few actors of his generation can claim to have walked.