Paralysed for years, ‘heartthrob’ Arvind Swamy left cinema to build Rs 3,300 cr business empire

In contrast to sobriquets like “superstar,” “megastar,” and “legend,” the title of “heartthrob” in the film industry is quite ephemeral. It has a fleeting nature and lasts only a few years. Once that phase ends, the star’s downfall can be as meteoric as their rise if they don’t prove they have more to offer. So, it’s no small feat that Arvind Swamy has remained a heartthrob for the past three decades, despite a long hiatus in between when he pretty much quit cinema.

The most amusing part of all this is that he never even wanted to be an actor in the first place; he wanted to be a doctor. But his father, industrialist VD Swami, wanted him to follow in his footsteps. Nevertheless, he ended up in Tinseltown and became the “national crush” at a time when people didn’t even have a word for it.

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Meanwhile, he left the film industry a few years later to build a Rs 3,300 crore firm. Amid all that, he also experienced partial paralysis, which could have ended his acting career forever. But Arvind Swamy bounced back from all that and returned to Tinseltown, eventually winning back everything that once belonged to him.

Dreamt of becoming a doctor, Arvind Swamy ended up in Tinseltown

During a recent interview, he spoke in detail about the various phases of his life, including his entrepreneurial journey. “I wanted to be a doctor. Dr Prathap C Reddy was our family, and he inspired me. But my father insisted that I pursue business. I did BCom and went to the US for a Master in International Business (MIB). But I didn’t finish the course and had to come back for my family,” he said during an appearance on the Truly Ram podcast.

For the unversed, Dr Prathap C Reddy is a renowned entrepreneur and cardiologist who founded Apollo Hospitals. He is the grandfather of Upasana Kamineni, the wife of Telugu star Ram Charan.

Actor Arvind Swamy in En Swasa Kaatre. (Express archive) Actor Arvind Swamy in En Swasa Kaatre. (Express archive)

Arvind Swamy made his acting debut in director Mani Ratnam’s Thalapathi (1991), starring Rajinikanth and Mammootty in the lead roles. Although he caught the attention of the masses at that time itself, it was his sophomore venture, Mani Ratnam’s Roja (1992), that catapulted him to great heights and made him an instant heartthrob. He subsequently won hearts in movies such as Paasamalargal (1994), Bombay (1995), and Minsara Kanavu (1997).

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“I never wanted to be a star. I was interested in the process of filmmaking and wanted to learn more about cinema. Every time, my only aim was to deliver a better performance than the last. I knew all this wasn’t permanent, so I wanted to work with masters. I worked with Mani Ratnam, Balu Mahendra (Marupadiyum), J Mahendran (Sasanam), and Bharathan (Devaraagam). I didn’t choose many commercial films. I preferred movies that taught me something,” he said.

Stepping away from stardom to launch business empire

However, by the 2000s, the momentum that had carried him through the 90s began to slow. Owing to a lack of interesting projects and commercial success, he bid goodbye to cinema for the time being to focus on business. “It was an exciting time to set up my global process outsourcing business. I thought I would take a 4-5 year break and come back to films,” he told The Hindu in a 2013 interview.

Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala in Bombay. (Express archive photo) Arvind Swamy and Manisha Koirala in Bombay. (Express archive photo)

He took over as director of VD Swami and Company, which reportedly exported steel, before becoming president of InterPro Global and chairman and managing director of Prolease India.

Overcoming paralysis and making the ultimate comeback

But life also had other plans. In the mid-2000s, he met with an accident that injured his spine. “My leg was paralysed. It took four to five years of treatment to get back on my feet. I couldn’t exercise. I put on a lot of weight,” he recalled.

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Nevertheless, nothing could actually stop Arvind Swamy. Soon after, he founded Talent Maximus India “with a vision to use technology to transform the HR function of businesses by making them efficient, accurate and stress-free.” According to the firm’s website, it has now become “an end-to-end HR solutions partner streamlining the people functions of industry leaders across healthcare, retail, manufacturing, apparel and other industries.”

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Even though he left cinema, cinema wasn’t ready to leave him. And Mani Ratnam himself became instrumental in his comeback. One day early last decade, they met for lunch. When the conversation turned to cinema, Arvind Swamy told the director, “Look at me, I am not in good shape. I have put on so much weight. I am scared of the pain I went through.” However, he agreed to try.

Thus, he eventually made a comeback in Kadal (2013). But it was Thani Oruvan (2015) that became the breakthrough he needed. He has since appeared in notable roles in projects such as Dhruva (2016), Bogan (2017), Bhaskar Oru Rascal (2018), Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018), Thalaivii (2021), Navarasa (2021), Custody (2023), Meiyazhagan (2024), IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (2024), and Tanvi the Great (2025).

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‘I’m a bad businessman’

Interestingly, his company, Talent Maximus India, was valued at around Rs 3,300 crore as of 2022. Despite creating such an empire, the founder admitted on the Truly Ram podcast that he “is not a good businessman.”

He said, “For me, the interest is to create a solution to a problem. I’m more of a problem solver. Once that’s done, there are people who run the business, and I move on to addressing something else. The day-to-day operations aren’t something that interests me. I’m interested in the things mentioned above. It becoming a business is incidental. In that sense, I am a bad businessman. I don’t know how to do something only for the sake of making a profit.”

Arvind Swamy and Kajol in Minsara Kanavu. (Express archive photo) Arvind Swamy and Kajol in Minsara Kanavu. (Express archive photo)

“Like in life, I am debt-averse in business. However, that vicious cycle is being promoted a lot today. It’s an easy trap to get into. People assume it’s okay to take on massive debts to create something. I am fearful of that. I’ve always maintained that debts should be avoided or minimised.”

During the conversation, he also revealed that he now works with his son, Rudra. “We started an AI-based technology business incubator 2.5 years ago. We are developing a lot of enterprise-grade products, and he is leading it,” Arvind Swamy added.