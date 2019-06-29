Arvind Swami to voice Scar for The Lion King Tamil version

Actor Arvind Swami has been roped in to voice the iconic villain of The Lion King, Scar, in the Tamil version of the film. It was earlier reported that Siddharth will be voicing Simba in the film.

Advertising

The actor tweeted the announcement with the caption, “Last time it was Simba, this time we chose Scar.. had a lot of fun doing it. Hope u guys like it”.

Last time it was Simba, this time we chose Scar.. had a lot of fun doing it. Hope u guys like it pic.twitter.com/t9NoRcUcM5 — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) June 28, 2019

The actor had earlier dubbed for the lead character, Simba, for the Tamil version of the animated film over the 20 years ago.

“It was a great learning experience dubbing for an animated film over 20 years ago when I dubbed for Simba in The Lion King. When I was approached this time around to dub for a character in the new version of The Lion King I preferred to dub for Scar as I saw the character as the most Interesting and multidimensional. It was an enriching professional experience”, Arvind Swami said in a statement.

The Lion King is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is directed by Jon Favreau of Iron Man and The Jungle Book fame. The English version of the film stars Donald Glover, Beyonce and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the lead. In the Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan are voicing the characters Mufasa and Simba, respectively.

The Lion King is scheduled for release on July 19.