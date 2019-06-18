Pulanaivu first look: Arvind Swami’s next looks like a crime thriller

On the occasion of Arvind Swami’s 49th birthday, composer Anirudh Ravichander unveiled the first look of the actor’s upcoming film Pulanaivu.

Anirudh took the opportunity to wish Arvind and tweeted, “Wishing the Ever Youthful @thearvindswami sir a Very Happy Birthday & glad to unveil the Intriguing FirstLook of his next film #Pulanaivu directed by @santhoshpj21⚡#PulanaivuFirstLook @EtceteraEntert1 @immancomposer @MathiyalaganV9 @ballu_1987 @editor_prasanna”.

Pulanaivu, which means “investigation”, will be directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar, who is known for movies like Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu and Ghajinikanth. The poster shows Arvind Swami’s face surrounded by cutouts of newspaper articles, indicating the film might be a crime thriller. Bankrolled by Mathiyalagan of Etcetra Entertainment, the makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast.

D Immam has been roped in to compose music for the film. Prasanna GK will handle editing and Ballu will be the cinematographer.

Arvind Swami was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s neo-noir gangster drama Chekka Chevantha Vaanam. He has a couple of films lined up for release this year, including Naragasooran alongside Shriya Saran and Sundeep Kishan. His other films include the action thriller Vanangamudi, Sathuranga Vettai 2 and Kallapart.