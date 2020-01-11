Arvind Swami in Simbu’s Maanaadu?

Maanaadu makers have approached Arvind Swami but he is yet to sign on the dotted line. Maanaadu makers have approached Arvind Swami but he is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Arvind Swami, who is busy with Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi, is likely to play the villain in Simbu’s Maanaadu. The makers have approached the Thani Oruvan actor, but he is yet to sign on the dotted line. Previously, rumour mills were abuzz that Kichcha Sudeep would star in it. However, those reports were untrue.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamatchi, Maanaadu will go on floors on January 20, after speculations of being shelved. On August 8 last year, producer Suresh Kamatchi on Twitter announced Simbu won’t be a part of Maanaadu anymore, owing to disagreements between the actor and director. Eventually, on August 14, Simbu announced his next, Maghaa Maanadu. But Simbu’s mother Usha Rajendhar stepped in and solved the issues, assuring Simbu will cooperate.

For now, Simbu has been hitting the gym and doing prep work for this role. While Kalyani Priyadarshan, who was seen in Hero, will play the female lead, Maanaadu also has veteran director Bharathiraaja in an important role.

Touted to be a political thriller, Maanaadu has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Simbu and Arvind Swami were seen together in Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

