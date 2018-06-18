Happy birthday Arvind Swami: Here are five amazing albums featuring the evergreen chocolate hero

On Arvind Swami’s birthday, here are five amazing albums featuring the actor. On Arvind Swami’s birthday, here are five amazing albums featuring the actor.

Right from his entry, Arvind Swami set a standard with his knockout looks. After Thalapathy and Roja, Kollywood had a new benchmark for handsome men. ‘Arvind Swami madhri irukanum’ became a euphemism for extreme good-looks in common parlance. And when he made a comeback with Kadal and followed with the devilishly brilliant Thani Oruvan, Kollywood had more reasons to be happy. On Arvind’s birthday, here are five amazing albums featuring the actor.

En Swasa Kaatre

One of ARR absolutely underrated gems, En Swasa Kaatre’s album is the best reason to remember the film by. Whether it is Arvind Swami dancing in the rain or Rahman’s mellifluous songs, this album is a joy to listen any day.

Roja

Who cannot love this film, album or Arvind Swami? Also, one cannot forget how Arvind Swami enchants Madhoo in the snowcapped hills of Kashmir.

Bombay

AR Rahman gives a magical tune for the first time Arvind Swami sets his eyes on Manisha Koirala in Bombay. In a compelling mix of fascination, wonder and love, Arvind becomes the perfect face for Rahman’s tune of love. Whether it’s the despair of Uyire or playfulness of Kuchi Kuchi Rakkama, Arvind gives an involved performance.

Indira

In a time where not many heroes would play a supporting role, Arvind Swami played the perfect pillar to Anu Hassan in Indira. Directed by Suhasini Manirtnam, the film might have been about Indira, but Aravind Swami definitely stole more than a few hearts.

Minsara Kanavu

In this Rajiv Menon film, Arvind Swami is a burst of sophisticated charm, playing the perfect foil to Prabhudheva as the try to get the attention of Kajol. With a soundtrack that hasn’t lost an iota of its charm, it’s a delight to see Arvind Swami play the hopelessly in love guy with refreshing innocence and vulnerability.

