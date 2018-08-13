Meet Arvind Swami as Varadan in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam

Aravind Swami’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will hit screens on September 28. Aravind Swami’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will hit screens on September 28.

Mani Ratnam’s much awaited directorial Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is all set to hit screens soon. The team today unveiled the look of Arvind Swami from the film. The Roja actor will be playing a character named Varadan in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. From the poster, Arvind seems to seething with rage. There seems to be traces of metal and the poster is bathed in red, in line with the name of the film.

While there is speculation that the film deals with industrial revolution and the ills of the same, now there are more reasons to believe the film could revolve around industrial pollution. The looks of the other three male leads will also be revealed soon.

See Aravind Swami as Varadan in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam:

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will have an ensemble cast of Arvind Swami, Jyothika, STR, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film is Mani Ratnam’s next after Kaatru Veliyidai which bombed at the box office. Presented by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, the film will hit the screens on September 28.

